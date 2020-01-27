Warmer, wetter, snowier: updated norms show Madison weather changes since 1980s

The weather, like so many things, just ain’t what it used to be.

Take December, for example. Back in the 1980s, the average high temperature in Madison was just over 29 degrees, and the city got about 15 inches of snow over the course of the month. In the past decade, the average daytime high was over 34 degrees, and snowfall just ⅔ of what it was in the Reagan years. Nights were more than 7 degrees warmer.

There are even more striking differences, like an additional 8 inches of annual precipitation -- the equivalent of a second spring.

But as different as it is, this new weather will soon be the new normal.

That’s because the “normal” values maintained by the National Weather Service are based on 30-year averages that get updated once a decade.

That will happen next year, when the 1980s are dropped and the 2010s added. And while the numbers aren’t final, they’re shaping up to be warmer and wetter, with some notable shifts in timing.

Jordan Gerth is an honorary fellow at UW-Madison’s Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies who is now helping develop the next generation of weather satellites for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.