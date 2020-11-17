UW study validates MGE climate goals, but activists want plan for carbon reduction

“We wanted to only look at the scenarios that would really keep this within this 1.5 degree warming target that's recommended by the climate policy community,” Holloway said.

While MGE established that goal a year and a half ago, CEO and chairman Jeff Keebler said MGE shareholders provided the university with $103,000 to fund a study in order to verify it was necessary.

“We wanted to assure that in setting those goals, we were doing it consistent with the science and in particular with the IPCC report,” Keebler said. “What we learned was the pathway we are on is the appropriate pathway for us.”

Holloway said the models also emphasize the need for aggressive short-term goals to reduce carbon, which remains in the atmosphere for about a century, unlike regulated pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen.

“Those chemicals only stay in the atmosphere for a day or a few days. And if you make policy today, you can see the change tomorrow,” Holloway said. “But with carbon dioxide we have to be taking a multiple decades-long view for planning, because we can't just wake up one morning and recognize that there's a problem.”

While one utility alone can’t change the course of global warming, Holloway said there are local benefits to MGE’s goals.