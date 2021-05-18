UW-Madison to partner with EV startup Canoo for research on electric propulsion

A California startup developing electric vans and trucks is partnering with UW-Madison in hopes of making electric vehicles more available while reducing the use of limited natural resources.
The university announced Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canoo to create an electric propulsion research center on campus.
Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.
According to the announcement, the College of Engineering will lead the effort, which is also intended to create internships and other opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students.
Canoo plans to bring its first vehicle, a $35,000 minivan, to market in 2022. A delivery van and pickup truck built on the same platform are in the pipeline for 2023.
In a statement, Canoo chairman and CEO Tony Aquila said the research center, and others to come, will benefit the entire EV industry and make U.S. manufacturers more competitive.
“We are launching a multi-university research and development program designed to further critical research and catalyze innovation to support the manufacture of electric vehicles,” Aquila said. “We are committed to our first research center with UW-Madison to drive groundbreaking advances in electric vehicles-advances that enable us to execute on our mission to bring EVs to everyone.”
In a statement, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the partnership “underscores the benefits of tapping talent at a world-class research university.”
“This new model allows for greater engagement with students, stronger connections to leading faculty and cutting-edge research, and access to state-of-the-art university equipment and resources,” Blank said.
UW System President Tommy Thompson said it embodies the Wisconsin Idea.
"The UW System is the state's largest economic engine and the agreement marks another great opportunity to use UW-Madison's world-class research to drive innovation that changes lives for the better," he said.
Founded in 2017 as Evelozcity, Canoo began trading publicly on NASDAQ earlier this year. The company told investors Monday that it is under investigation by the Securities Exchange Commission.
According to the company’s regulatory filing, the “fact-finding inquiry” covers the company’s initial public offering and merger with a special purpose acquisition company as well as operations, business model, revenue strategy and recent departures of company executives.