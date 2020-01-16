Utility regulators approve controversial $700M natural gas plant in Superior

Commissioners Ellen Nowak and Mike Huebsch said the plant’s potential benefits outweigh any environmental issues, which they said could be addressed by the DNR.

"This is not the perfect solution to our energy needs, but it is the best solution available to us today," Huesch said.

Nowak and Huebsch, both appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, said the commission should leave many of the environmental concerns to the DNR, which has yet to issue all the required permits.

“I feel satisfied that with conditions that this is not going to be a harm to the environment,” Nowak said.

The Sierra Club said the plant will be “an environmental and economic disaster” that will set back “home-grown renewable” energy for years to come in northern Wisconsin.

“Utilities need to get it out of their head that gas is a cheaper and cleaner alternative to coal,” said Sierra Club representative Matt Earley. “From the point it is fracked out of the ground, piped across the country, and finally burned at power plants, gas has dire impacts on our air, water, and climate that is just as bad as other fossil fuels like coal."