Utilities say Wisconsin Constitution does not bar long-term leases for solar, non-ag uses

Utilities behind some of Wisconsin’s largest solar generators say nothing in the state constitution prohibits the long-term leases that opponents claim are illegal.

Opponents of a proposed 2,400-acre solar-plus-storage project in southeastern Dane County last month asked regulators to toss out the permit application on the grounds that the 25-year leases violate language in the constitution that appears to limit agricultural leases to 15 years.

They say projects that depend on “legally void” leases aren’t in the best interest of ratepayers and should be stopped.

Similar petitions were filed asking the Public Service Commission to revoke permits for two other large-scale projects, including one already operating in Iowa County.

Attorneys for the WEC Energy Group and Madison Gas and Electric, which co-own the Iowa County solar farm and are seeking to buy the Dane County project for $649 million, say opponents misunderstand the constitution and that their “outlandish” interpretation would upend nearly 200 years of real estate law and invalidate leases for things like cell towers, billboards and mines.

In responses filed Tuesday, the utilities asked the PSC to deny the petitions, which they called “frivolous and unfortunate,” and chided opponents for basing their reading on a one-page primer on agricultural lease law prepared by a former UW-Extension professor.

The language in question comes from Article 1 of Constitution, which states:

“All lands within the state are declared to be allodial, and feudal tenures are prohibited. Leases and grants of agricultural land for a longer term than fifteen years in which rent or service of any kind shall be reserved, and all fines and like restraints upon alienation reserved in any grant of land, hereafter made, are declared to be void.”

Utilities say opponents misconstrued the 174-year-old provision, which exists primarily to differentiate the American system of land ownership from that of medieval Europe, where people who farmed land were rarely allowed to own it and instead were given access in exchange for pledges of loyalty and service.

“That provision is intended to make land more easily transferable, not less,” the utilities argue.

Furthermore, they say it applies only to land leased for agricultural use. And while most of the land under lease is currently farmland, that’s not how the utilities plan to use it.

Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in regulator bias case spawned by power line The court is being asked to decide if a former utility regulator’s personal relationships could invalidate a power-line permit.

Citing tax code and a Supreme Court ruling, they argue that agricultural use “basically means growing crops. There can be no dispute that the land dedicated to solar panels, batteries and related equipment will not be used to grow crops.”

Utilities say adopting the opponents’ interpretation would “invalidate any long-term lease of any land that was agricultural at some time in the past, including an untold number of cell tower, wind turbine, billboard and mineral extraction leases.”

The PSC has not indicated if it will consider the petitions.

In November the commission rejected a motion to dismiss the Dane County permit application on the grounds that the utilities and developer Invenergy were exploiting a legal loophole to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

The project, known as the Koshkonong Energy Center, has sparked fierce opposition from neighbors and the nearby village of Cambridge, which wants to develop some of the farmland for future housing.

