Update: Wisconsin solar farm back on schedule after threat of coronavirus delay; impact uncertain for Badger Hollow

One of Wisconsin’s first two large-scale solar farms is back on track a month after developers warned of potential delays resulting from the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

NextEra Energy, which is building the 150-megawatt Two Creeks solar farm in Manitowoc County, notified the utilities that have contracted to buy the facility Wednesday that it has withdrawn notice of a potential force majeure event that could have affected the contract terms.

NextEra said the subcontractor who had warned of potential supply chain disruptions caused by factory shutdowns in China now says no cost impacts or delays are expected to result from those events.

Wisconsin Public Service Corp., which will co-own the facility with Madison Gas and Electric, notified the Public Service Commission of the update on Thursday.

NextEra spokesman Steve Stengel said there are no schedule impacts to any of the company’s renewable energy projects as a result of coronavirus issues.