Two Madison-area companies were among eight businesses awarded a total of $46 million on Wednesday to try to curb climate change through nuclear fusion.
Realta Fusion received $12 million from the federal government and other organizations to design a magnetic bottle device that the startup says could eventually help solve the climate change problem.
That company is a nuclear fusion technology startup that was founded in late 2022, and spun out a two-year project at UW-Madison led by physics professor Cary Forest, who is the company's co-founder and chief scientific officer. The money for that project – $10 million – came from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Project's Agency-Energy, or ARPA-e program.
Nuclear fusion is a reaction that occurs in stars where two or more atoms are combined to make a larger particles like neutrons. Such particles and vast amounts of energy can result from the reaction, Forest explained.
People are also reading…
Another Madison-area company, Type One Energy Group, of Middleton, also received funding from the federal government to advance their nuclear fusion technologies Wednesday.
That company did not immediately respond to request for further comment Wednesday.
The magnetic bottle device Realta Fusion has been developing essentially replicates the nuclear fusion process with mirrors, Forest said.
Nuclear fusion currently has applications in medical imaging, but Forest said "what we really care about is making a lot of energy" and using the heat the device could generate to make things like concrete, plastics, steel and even fertilizers. There could also, realistically in about a decade, be applications for electricity production, Forest said, as well as burning up waste created by current nuclear fusion reactors.
Currently, fossil fuels are used to make such industrial materials, he explained, adding that those make up more than half the world's carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to the global warming problem. Despite the rapid adoption of renewable energies like wind and solar, the startup said 80% of global energy is still supplied by fossil fuels.
The $12 million will cover the engineering design and physics of Reata Fusion's next magnetic bottle device, said Realta Fusion CEO Kieran Furlong. The tech Realta's five-person team has been working on the last few years is an early proof of concept. The money will also add more manpower to Realta's team.
Khosla Ventures, an investment company out of California supplied Realta $9 million, and the U.S. Department of Energy $3 million.
The next phase for the startup will be designing industrial fusion energy systems, it said.
Part of a larger U.S. effort
The Department of Energy on Wednesday announced $46 million in total taxpayer funding that will go to eight companies across the country looking to advance nuclear fusion technologies.
The money comes from the federal Energy Act of 2020, and covers the first 18 months of research for each company's projects.
Some of the projects may last up to five years, and future federal government money is contingent upon whether each company can deliver on what they promise, the DoE said Wednesday.
Other companies receiving money include Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Massachusetts; Focused Energy out of Texas, Princeton Stellarators in New Jersey, Tokamak Energy in West Virginia, Xeimer Energy in California and Zap Energy of Washington.
The federal money comes after researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called energy net gain. The achievement in December has paved the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, the Department of Energy said.
“Fusion offers the potential to create the power of the sun right here on Earth,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to partnering with innovative researchers and companies across the country to take fusion energy past the lab and toward the grid.”
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
Lines stretching 50 to 60 vehicles. Wait times topping two hours. Empty shelves normally stocked with at-home coronavirus test kits. Cold symp…
Before Angie Riedemann’s family moved to Madison at the end of January, the post-doctoral researcher contacted 40 local child care facilities …
A financial coach who helps Black women take control of their finances. An African landscaper who beautifies private yards and gardens. A text…
A growing number of workers in Madison and around the country have moved to unionize or picket as they push for higher wages, better working c…
‘Paying their fair share’: Madison companies embrace paid parental leave, but experts say more is needed
A global purveyor of gardening tools and a biotechnology company recently became the latest of Madison’s larger workplaces to offer employees …