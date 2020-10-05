Trails close to home: Parks initiative offers access to urban adventure for all

“The goal is to create trails people can ride to rather than having to get in a car and drive to,” Stelljes said. “More trails close to home.”

The plan relies on greenways and slivers of land within existing corridors where smaller sections of trail could be built, allowing riders to zip off the paved path and ride dirt on the way to other trail systems, such as Quarry Ridge Recreation Area in Fitchburg or the private Blackhawk Ski Club in Middleton.

Stelljes said the inspiration came from Bentonville, Arkansas, where the Walton family has helped build more than 100 miles of trails, including one that parallels an urban commuter so kids can “shred to school.”

The network would be developed in phases over years — if not decades — much like the existing paved trails, though Stelljes said he hopes to secure funding in the 2021 budget for the first installment, a bike playground in Aldo Leopold Park.

The city hasn’t attached a price tag for everything in the plan, but Stelljes said the cost of a bike playground is comparable to traditional playground equipment. Machine-built trails can cost more than $10,000 per mile, but crews of volunteers have built the few existing trails at no cost to the city.