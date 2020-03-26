Traffic plunges during first week of COVID-19 pandemic response; health officials warn too many still out and about

Traffic volumes plummeted last week as schools closed and emergency health measures limited most gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, but data show most drivers were still on the road, prompting warnings from public health officials.

The number of vehicles on the Beltline last week was about one-third lower than it was just two weeks earlier, according to preliminary numbers provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

With Dane County schools ordered to close on March 15, the average volume at five points on Highway 12 was down 20% from the first Monday in March two weeks earlier. By last Wednesday, after Gov. Tony Evers ordered bars and restaurants closed and banned gatherings of 10 or more people, volumes were down 40%.

After a small rebound on Friday, Saturday’s traffic was down 48%.

David Noyce, director of the Transportation Operations and Safety Laboratory at UW-Madison, called the drop stunning.

“Traffic volumes do not change this drastically without a major influencer,” Noyce said.

However, Noyce cautioned, without studying where drivers are coming from and going to it’s impossible to identify specific causes.