Toolkit offers local governments a guide to harnessing clean energy

“It’s one of the only places someone can save money,” said Megan Levy, local energy programs manager for the state Office of Energy Innovation. “It’s a revenue stream.”

Indeed, rapidly falling prices and changing public opinion on climate change have erased the traditional financial and political costs associated with being a clean energy leader, said Greg Nemet, professor of public affairs and environmental studies at UW-Madison.

“There’s a much stronger place for local action than there was 5 or 10 years ago,” Nemet said. “They enable it and encourage it by showing best practices. Once people see some of these examples they’re pretty interested and eager to adopt.”

Last year Gov. Tony Evers established a goal of generating all electricity used in Wisconsin with carbon-free sources by 2050. But local governments have been leading the effort for years.

At least 10 municipalities -- including the city and county of Milwaukee as well as Fitchburg and Monona -- have set 100% renewable energy goals for government operations.