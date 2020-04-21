Tony Evers declares emergency amid outbreak of wildfires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the midst of a statewide health emergency, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to respond to elevated wildfire conditions.

The executive order directs state agencies, including the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide people and other resources to help with emergency response and recovery as well as wildfire prevention.

Catherine Koele, state wildfire prevention specialist for the Department of Natural Resources, said the order will allow the DNR to use National Guard Black Hawk helicopters to drop water and fire retardant.

“Any more resources we can get our hands on will be really beneficial,” Koele said.

There have been more than 150 wildfires this year — including 11 in the past two days — in areas under the protection of the Department of Natural Resources, according to the DNR. For comparison, there were 174 fires reported in all of 2019.

The largest was a 243-acre grass fire Saturday in Juneau County that required the use of aircraft as well as local fire departments.