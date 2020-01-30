Tony Evers appoints Kickapoo Valley Reserve director to natural resources policy board

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the long-time manager of a western Wisconsin nature preserve to the state’s natural resources policy board.

Marcy West of La Farge will fill the vacant seat on the Natural Resources Board created when Evers’ first appointee, Fred Clark, resigned in September. The term ends May 1, 2025.

West has been executive director of the 8,600-acre Kickapoo Valley Reserve in Vernon County since 1996.

She holds a degree from UW-Stevens Point in natural resource management and has worked as director of the Wisconsin Land Conservation Association.

Clark, a former lawmaker from Madison appointed to the board in February, stepped down to avoid conflicts of interest with his work as head of the conservation advocacy group Wisconsin Green Fire.

Clark was Evers’ first appointment to the seven-member board. Bill Smith, a retired natural resources manager from Shell Lake, was appointed in June.

The other members were appointed to six-year terms by former Gov. Scott Walker.

