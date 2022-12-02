 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations

Madison resident Brad Horn collects a water sample to test for PFAS this summer. His family collected the water that came out of their AquaRain brand water filter and sent the water to the Regional Water Authority in Connecticut for testing. The results came back with no detectable levels of PFAS in 17 categories.

 Coburn Dukehart, Wisconsin Watch

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater.

Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency's policy board on Dec. 14 for permission to start drafting numeric standards for four types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in groundwater.

DNR Secretary Preston Cole and Natural Resources Board member Terry Hilgenberg clash over the DNR's cost estimates for PFAS regulations

Evers' administration controls the DNR but conservatives control the policy board. The members adopted limits on PFAS in surface and drinking water earlier this year but killed the agency's proposal to set groundwater limits amid concerns that the cost of drilling new wells and installing treatment systems could cost businesses, wastewater plants and paper mills millions of dollars. The move left well water unregulated for PFAS.

DNR officials wrote in a memo to the board that they want to renew the process to establish groundwater standards for the four substances after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued health advisories in June recommending standards ranging from 0.004 parts per trillion to 2,000 parts per trillion depending on each substance.

DNR officials didn't say what standards they're considering this time. The proposal that died earlier this year would have set groundwater limits at 20 ppt.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business association, the Wisconsin Paper Council, Midwest Food Products Association and the Wisconsin Civil Justice Council Inc. submitted a joint statement to the DNR in November urging the agency to stop work on groundwater limits and wait for the EPA to impose federal standards. The groups argued no consensus exists on groundwater standards and the DNR has already established standards for drinking water and a different standard for wells would lead to confusion.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that don’t break down in nature. They’re found in a wide range of products, from cookware to firefighting foam. Some research has linked the chemicals to health problems in humans and animals. Several Wisconsin communities are grappling with PFAS contamination in their groundwater, including Marinette, Madison, Wausau, and the towns of Peshtigo and Campbell.

PFAS: A selection of State Journal coverage of forever chemicals

A selection of State Journal coverage of forever chemicals.

PFAS: Wisconsin DNR launches one-stop map of forever chemical contamination
Science & Environment
topical alert top story

PFAS: Wisconsin DNR launches one-stop map of forever chemical contamination

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Department of Natural Resources combined information from drinking and surface water monitoring programs, health consumption advisories, and a database of contaminated sites into a single online map

Forever chemicals found in fish from Wisconsin River lakes; anglers warned to limit consumption
Science & Environment
topical alert top story

Forever chemicals found in fish from Wisconsin River lakes; anglers warned to limit consumption

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services issued a health advisory Tuesday for several fish species in Castle Rock Lake and Lake Mohawksin.

Experts leery, DNR mum as Dane County claims success with experimental PFAS treatment
Local Government
topical alert top story

Experts leery, DNR mum as Dane County claims success with experimental PFAS treatment

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The county has not provided data to support the claim but says it plans to expand the pilot to other contaminated parts of the airport.

Wisconsin DNR relaunches effort to limit PFAS in groundwater
Science & Environment
topical alert top story

Wisconsin DNR relaunches effort to limit PFAS in groundwater

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The synthetic chemicals, which do not break down naturally, have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease.

Hot potato: PFAS contamination lingers at burn pits as city, county, National Guard contest responsibility
Science & Environment
topical alert top story

Hot potato: PFAS contamination lingers at burn pits as city, county, National Guard contest responsibility

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The sites both drain into Starkweather Creek, which flows into Lake Monona, where health officials have warned anglers to limit consumption of fish. 

Once again, groundwater council calls for action on PFAS, nitrate
Local Government
topical alert top story

Once again, groundwater council calls for action on PFAS, nitrate

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Wisconsin Groundwater Coordinating Council’s annual report to the Legislature faults the natural resources policy board for failure to enact new groundwater standards recommended by state health experts.

Dane County sues DNR over requirements to keep PFAS out of lakes, streams
Local Government
topical alert top story

Dane County sues DNR over requirements to keep PFAS out of lakes, streams

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The county is asking the courts to strike testing requirements in the permit for stormwater that drains from the airport into Lake Monona through Starkweather Creek, where PFAS contamination has made fish unsafe to eat.

EPA: Almost no safe level of forever chemicals
Science & Environment
topical alert top story

EPA: Almost no safe level of forever chemicals

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The guidelines released Wednesday are thousands of times lower than Wisconsin’s first drinking water standards for the fluorinated compounds known as PFOA and PFOS, which took effect the same day.

Republican lawmakers to let weakened PFAS regulations take effect for Wisconsin
Local Government
topical alert

Republican lawmakers to let weakened PFAS regulations take effect for Wisconsin

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Mikalsen warned the committee could suspend the standards if the department doesn’t lawfully implement them.

Dane County sues makers of firefighting foam over airport PFAS contamination
Local Government
topical alert

Dane County sues makers of firefighting foam over airport PFAS contamination

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The suit claims the defendants knew since the early 1980s that the chemicals could damage the liver, kidneys and nervous system among other negative health effects.

Not just PFAS: DNR board vote scrapped years of work on 2 dozen other groundwater contaminants
Local Government
topical alert

Not just PFAS: DNR board vote scrapped years of work on 2 dozen other groundwater contaminants

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

There was no discussion of new or modified limits for about two dozen other substances, including Trichloroethylene, a common dry cleaning chemical known as TCE, and chromium-6, a carcinogen made famous by Erin Brockovich.

Natural Resources Board kills PFAS groundwater regulations, weakens drinking water standard
Science & Environment
topical alert

Natural Resources Board kills PFAS groundwater regulations, weakens drinking water standard

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

In the face of widespread public support, the Natural Resources Board voted 3-3 with one abstention Wednesday to reject rules to limit certain fluorinated compounds known as PFAS to a list of regulated chemicals in groundwater.

Facing 'substantial' cleanup costs, Dane County looks to sue PFAS makers
Local Government
alert

Facing 'substantial' cleanup costs, Dane County looks to sue PFAS makers

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that he would introduce a resolution authorizing the county to hire outside attorneys to pursue class-action litigation against manufacturers of fluorinated compounds known as PFAS.

With PFAS cleanup years in the future, National Guard says its moving 'quickly' on Truax investigation
Science & Environment
alert

With PFAS cleanup years in the future, National Guard says its moving 'quickly' on Truax investigation

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Testing of groundwater under the base has revealed fluorinated compounds known as PFAS at levels thousands of times above proposed state standards, but the federally-guided process requires years of study, planning and approval.

