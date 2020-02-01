The social cost of carbon: Bill would require consideration of economic impacts for new power plants

While it makes sense to account for the costs of carbon, that may not be the best method of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, said Paul Kelleher, a professor of philosophy and bioethics at UW-Madison who is writing a book on the subject.

Kelleher said there’s too much uncertainty over how to account for all the potential impacts. Some economists put the cost as high as $805 per ton, while the Trump administration has lowered the number it uses to a range of just $1 to $6 a ton.

“There is no one number,” he said.

A better approach, Kelleher said, would be to set a goal of net-zero emissions and figure out the lowest-cost way to get there.

“The social cost of carbon has theoretical issues and is contentious, and those debates aren't going to be resolved in the timeframe we have to address climate change,” he said. “And we don't need to know what the social cost of carbon is to know that we need to get to net zero.”

'A critical conversation'

So far Clean Wisconsin is the only organization to register in support of Neubauer’s bill.