The social cost of carbon: Bill would require consideration of economic impacts for new power plants

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill in the Wisconsin legislature that would require utility regulators to consider the social costs of carbon emissions when evaluating new power plants and transmission lines.
The bill would not create a tax on carbon emissions. It would assign a dollar value to the economic harms and other socialized costs of carbon dioxide emissions, the primary cause of climate change.
It would set that cost at $50 a ton, subject to revision by the Public Service Commission, which would have to consider those costs when deciding if utility projects are in the best interest of ratepayers.
The PSC would be required to submit an annual report on its evaluations of the social costs.
The vast majority of scientists agree that the earth’s climate is warming at an unprecedented pace, primarily as a result of human activity -- namely, carbon dioxide released from burning fossil fuels. Melting polar ice is expected to raise sea levels by as much as 3.6 feet, while a warmer atmosphere will produce more powerful storms.
The bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Greta Neubauer, said Wisconsin is already feeling the effects.
Neubauer, a second-term Democrat from Racine, pointed to storms that raked the Lake Michigan coastline earlier this month, causing an estimated $30 million in damages to public infrastructure.
“We need to be making long term decisions in Wisconsin that include externalities, and I know that these decisions will benefit repairs in the long term,” Neubauer said.
Communities across the state are still rebuilding from multiple rounds of devastating storms and flooding in recent years, and engineers are re-examining design standards to ensure roads, bridges and sewers can handle heavier rains.
“There are hard financial costs finding their way into property tax bills,” said Scott Blankman, director of energy and air programs for Clean Wisconsin, which supports the bill. “Insurance industries are factoring this in.”
Blankman said it makes sense to consider these costs when deciding whether to add more carbon to the atmosphere.
“Rather than not even acknowledge there is a cost to carbon why don’t you explicitly incorporate a cost of carbon into decision making?” he said. “If you’re looking at making long-term decisions as the Public Service Commission is doing why not take that into account?”
No one number
The idea has been around since the early 1990s, and there are at least 58 initiatives around the world to implement a carbon tax or trading system, including the states of California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington, according to the World Bank.
The federal government has used the social cost of carbon to evaluate the benefits of regulation since a 2008 court decision required it.
“This is not a new issue,” said Robin Lisowski, director of research and innovation for the Madison consulting firm Slipstream.
And yet the World Bank estimates only 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions are covered by carbon pricing, and just 5% of those are priced at levels consistent with meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, which seeks to limit the extent of climate change.
In Wisconsin, carbon pricing has been used in some state-level analyses, such as evaluating the cost-effectiveness of conservation and energy efficiency measures, and Blankman, a former officer with Alliant Energy, said utilities do consider it as part of their internal long-range planning.
Neubauer’s bill would be the first to require it as a factor in the regulatory process.
Greg Nemet, a professor with UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs who studies environmental policy, said $50 is in line with the broader climate impacts.
While it’s unlikely that any utility will seek to build another coal plant, Nemet said $50 a ton could make it harder to approve a new natural gas plant.
Earlier this month the PSC authorized Dairyland Power Cooperative to build a $700 million natural gas generating station in Superior after rejecting calls to consider the estimated 2.7 million tons of annual carbon emissions on the grounds that it didn’t have the authority to do so.
Blankman said a social cost consideration would only underscore the economic advantages of solar and wind, which in most cases have the lowest lifetime costs of any source of electricity, but could speed the adoption of utility-scale batteries.
“The economic arguments are already present,” he said. “Where I see this coming into play is how businesses, utilities and others look at energy storage.
While it makes sense to account for the costs of carbon, that may not be the best method of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, said Paul Kelleher, a professor of philosophy and bioethics at UW-Madison who is writing a book on the subject.
Kelleher said there’s too much uncertainty over how to account for all the potential impacts. Some economists put the cost as high as $805 per ton, while the Trump administration has lowered the number it uses to a range of just $1 to $6 a ton.
“There is no one number,” he said.
A better approach, Kelleher said, would be to set a goal of net-zero emissions and figure out the lowest-cost way to get there.
“The social cost of carbon has theoretical issues and is contentious, and those debates aren't going to be resolved in the timeframe we have to address climate change,” he said. “And we don't need to know what the social cost of carbon is to know that we need to get to net zero.”
'A critical conversation'
So far Clean Wisconsin is the only organization to register in support of Neubauer’s bill.
The Wisconsin Utilities Association, the trade group representing the state’s investor-owned utilities has not taken a position on the bill, said executive director Bill Skewes.
The PSC has not taken a position on the bill, but spokesman Matt Sweeney said the agency would comply if required by the legislature.
But Neubauer said constituents are pushing for action.
“We've gotten a lot of public support from around the state … so we know that the public pressure is building,” Neubauer said. “We know that the time will come in Wisconsin for renewable energy. The question is just whether we take advantage of the opportunity right now to create good jobs and get ahead of this issue.”
With no Republicans among the two dozen sponsors, the bill’s chances of passing before the legislative session expires next month are not good.
Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, who chairs the Assembly’s committee on energy and utilities did not respond to a question about whether the bill would get a hearing.
Regardless of whether her bill passes, Neubauer said it’s time to begin talking about the social costs of climate change.
“I think it's a critical conversation. People are feeling the impacts of climate change around the state,” Neubauer said. “We're making decisions in state government with the understanding that we're feeling increased impacts of extreme weather in Wisconsin and I believe that that should be formalized and discussed.”