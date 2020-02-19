The right to build on others' land: Realtor-backed bill undoes Supreme Court ruling on docks

“The effect of the bill would be to create brand new riparian rights vested in every waterfront owner who does not currently own those rights,” said William O’Connor, an attorney who argued the case before the Supreme Court and who testified on behalf of the Wisconsin Utility Investors. “And to take away the right of every flowage bed owner who chose to retain the right to control use of their property.”

The industry groups dropped their opposition after lawmakers introduced an amendment that would allow hydroelectric operators to deny dock requests, charge “reasonable” fees and impose restrictions in order to comply with state and federal dam regulations. Their decisions would be subject to appeal before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

Pettit and Lobermeier say the amendment doesn’t make the bill constitutional -- just discriminatory.

“We’re on our own. They didn’t write a deal for us,” Pettit said. “What problem did they solve by satisfying the utilities alone? There should have been a solution for everyone, not just the utilities.”

Wisconsin Lakes, the state’s primary lake advocacy group, has not taken a position on the bill, which executive director Michael Engleson said comes down to a property rights issue.

“It’s probably not going to be as impactful as the Realtors make it out to be,” Engleson said. “No matter what, some party in this is going to lose something.”

