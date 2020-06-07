The pandemic response slashed traffic; what did it teach us about transportation planning?

“Streets and transportation networks have always been shared between different users,” he said. “The fact that we’ve gotten used to one mode … doesn’t mean that’s going to be the future.”

While traffic levels were already creeping up in May when the state Supreme Court tossed out the Evers administration’s “safer at home” order, it’s not clear when -- or if -- it will return to pre-pandemic levels.

There are questions about whether most people will be comfortable using mass transit, which could lead to more cars on the road. On the other hand, with large institutions like UW-Madison continuing to rely on remote instruction, Riehl thinks it may remain 5 to 10% below normal for the near future.

“It’s not going to return to normal unless we know this thing is gone,” Riehl said.

Luecke, whose firm specializes in multi-modal design, said lowering rush-hour volumes might mean roads don’t need to be as wide -- or built with only one type of user in mind.

“If those peaks aren’t going to be quite as busy as they were in the past, that means we can use that space for better walking facilities, better biking facilities,” he said. “We need to build our transportation systems … in such a way that they can be flexibly reused.”

