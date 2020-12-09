Sulfide mining rules change delayed by typo; Canadian firm eyeing two sites in Wisconsin

“The costs really aren’t new costs,” said Larry Lynch, the administrative rules coordinator.

Mining and industry representatives praised the rule, which they said will offer more regulatory certainty while still protecting the environment. But they balked at language carried over from the existing rules that would allow the DNR to determine “other” types of land unsuitable.

The Natural Resources Board voted Wednesday to insert language requiring the department to go through the Legislature or the rule-making process in order to designate other lands as unsuitable but tabled the rule until January to resolve language concerning notification of tribal nations.

An earlier draft required notification of tribal governments whose reservations are within 60 miles of a proposed mining site. The version presented to the board required notification “to the government of any American Indian tribe or band whose reservation boundaries any portion of the proposed project is located.”

The board asked the DNR to resolve whether the rule should require notification when the proposed mining is within tribal boundaries or if the tribal lands are within 60 miles of the mine site.