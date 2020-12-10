Sulfide mining rules change delayed by typo; Canadian firm eyeing 2 sites in Wisconsin

Efforts to update Wisconsin's nearly 40-year-old rules on sulfide mining hit a snag Wednesday over an apparent missing word that determines when tribal governments should be notified.
The rules cover mining for minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, gold and silver, elements that are often bonded to sulfur, which creates a risk of runoff polluting streams and rivers.
The Department of Natural Resources is updating its administrative code in part to conform with a law passed in 2017 that eased regulations and eliminated a 20-year effective moratorium on sulfide mining.
Supporters said the law would spur economic development by attracting companies that currently mine similar resources in Minnesota and Michigan, while environmental groups said the law would leave the state vulnerable to environmentally devastating pollution.
The proposed rules would prohibit mining in national and state parks, wildlife refuges, state natural areas, statutory wilderness areas, wild and scenic rivers, areas with unique geologic features or historical significance and endangered species habitat.
The changes would increase the cost of a license application by about $30,000. The DNR estimates it would add about $500,000 to the total cost of developing and operating a mine, though much of that is for measures the agency said it has historically required of operators.
“The costs really aren’t new costs,” said Larry Lynch, the administrative rules coordinator.
Mining and industry representatives praised the rule, which they said will offer more regulatory certainty while still protecting the environment. But they balked at language carried over from the existing rules that would allow the DNR to determine “other” types of land unsuitable.
The Natural Resources Board voted Wednesday to insert language requiring the department to go through the Legislature or the rule-making process in order to designate other lands as unsuitable but tabled the rule until January to resolve language concerning notification of tribal nations.
An earlier draft required notification of tribal governments whose reservations are within 60 miles of a proposed mining site. The version presented to the board required notification “to the government of any American Indian tribe or band whose reservation boundaries any portion of the proposed project is located.”
The board asked the DNR to resolve whether the rule should require notification when the proposed mining is within tribal boundaries or if the tribal lands are within 60 miles of the mine site.
Since the rules were first adopted in 1982, Wisconsin has approved just one nonferrous mine, the Flambeau gold-copper mine near Ladysmith, which was closed and reclaimed in 1998. But in the past two years, the DNR has issued exploration licenses to two Canadian mining firms.
Badger Minerals of Ontario drilled 10 bore holes on private land in Oneida County owned by the company and the Heartwood Forestland Group. Aquila Resources, which operates a mine just across the border in Michigan, received a license but did not drill.
David Anderson, general manager for Aquila Resources’ Back 40 mine in the Upper Peninsula, said the company hopes to explore two sites in northern Wisconsin next year, “pending regulatory certainty.”
Aquila did exploratory drilling in 2011 and 2012 at sites in Marathon County and within the Chequamegon National Forest in Taylor County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!