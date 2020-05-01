Study on Wisconsin lake finds fish catch can mask population decline

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“If you just go to the spots near the entrance, they’re always going to be full,” Solomon said. “You keep catching fish like you did even as the population as a whole gets smaller.”

Collin Dassow, a PhD candidate at the University of Notre Dame and lead author of the study, said anglers don’t get any signal the fish are in trouble “until it’s too late.”

In one of the first studies to examine the problem in a recreational fishery, Solomon and his fellow researchers found ways to control for skill by using a selected pool of anglers to fish for largemouth bass on two adjacent Vilas County lakes.

Using electrofishing -- a process of stunning fish with small electric currents -- they manipulated the bass population on Camp Lake, transferring some between the two basins of the 38-acre hourglass-shaped seepage north of Minoqua.

Once a week, three anglers would fish along the shore of one basin for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. Sometimes there would be more than 350 catchable-sized bass in the pool; other times as few as 25.

The anglers consistently caught 1.5 to 4 fish per hour until the population got below 75, at which point the catch rate fell to about 0.5 to 1.5 fish per angler-hour.