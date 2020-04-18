Study of southwest Wisconsin well water continues to indicate contamination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The most recent results from an ongoing, two-year study of private well water quality in three southwest Wisconsin counties continue to show contamination from human and livestock waste and pathogens that in some cases can cause severe illness.

And if the study produces findings in line with a similar study in Kewaunee County from 2015 to 2017, new and better wells won't be enough to produce safer drinking water, one of the study's lead researchers said.

"You just can't construct yourself out of contamination," said Mark Borchardt, a microbiologist for the U.S. Agricultural Research Service.

Twenty-seven of 34 wells previously found to be contaminated turned up evidence of human or livestock fecal matter or both, according to samples taken in November as part of the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology, or SWIGG, study of Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.

Samples taken a year ago showed 32 of 35 contaminated wells had signs of human or livestock feces or both, as did 25 of 34 contaminated wells sampled in August. Each set of sampled wells was different, but all were drawn from a subset of wells that had already tested positive for contamination out of a total of more than 800 wells tested in 2018 and 2019.