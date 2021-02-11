Study: Madison overestimated carbon emissions; researchers advocate streamlined approach

The study, done by researchers at Northern Arizona University, compared self-reported emissions from 48 U.S. cities to independent estimates derived mostly from federal data using a system they call Vulcan.

What they found was that most cities underestimated emissions by an average of more than 18%. A few counted less than half their actual emissions. Assuming the pattern held true for all U.S. cities, the researchers found, the difference would be bigger than all emissions from California and Washington state together.

The researchers say the discrepancies arise from cities counting different sources or using different methods to estimate.

“There’s different data sources,” said Geoff Roest, a Northern Arizona University researcher and co-author of the study. “The work they’re doing is good, and it’s genuine.”

While not nefarious, the gaps do raise concerns about the reliability of self-reported inventories, which the study’s authors say makes it hard for cities to know where to focus their efforts and could lead to misallocation of scarce resources.