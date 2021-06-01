Study: Humans have been changing the planet for longer than we thought

Scientists have long known human activity is responsible for recent dramatic shifts in the earth’s climate, but new research aided by a UW-Madison professor suggests people have been a powerful global influence for far longer than previously thought.

By studying thousands of years of fossilized pollen, scientists found the planet’s vegetation is changing as fast today as it did at the end of the last ice age, as temperatures warmed by about 6 degrees Celsius and trees extended their ranges by hundreds of miles behind retreating glaciers.

That rapid change began to show up across the globe between 3,000 and 4,000 years ago, around the same time people began clearing land to grow crops, said Jack Williams, a UW-Madison geographer who uses fossil records to study how life adapts to climate change.

“At the end of the ice age, we had complete, biome-scale ecosystem conversions,” said Williams, a co-author of the study. “And over the past few thousand years, we’re at that scale again. It has changed that much.”

The research, published May 20 in the journal Science, suggests that human influence over the planet is as old as the earliest civilizations and raises new concerns about nature’s ability to mitigate climate change.