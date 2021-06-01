Study: Humans have been changing the planet for longer than we thought

Scientists have long known human activity is responsible for recent dramatic shifts in the earth’s climate, but new research aided by a UW-Madison professor suggests people have been a powerful global influence for far longer than previously thought.
By studying thousands of years of fossilized pollen, scientists found the planet’s vegetation is changing as fast today as it did at the end of the last ice age, as temperatures warmed by about 6 degrees Celsius and trees extended their ranges by hundreds of miles behind retreating glaciers.
That rapid change began to show up across the globe between 3,000 and 4,000 years ago, around the same time people began clearing land to grow crops, said Jack Williams, a UW-Madison geographer who uses fossil records to study how life adapts to climate change.
“At the end of the ice age, we had complete, biome-scale ecosystem conversions,” said Williams, a co-author of the study. “And over the past few thousand years, we’re at that scale again. It has changed that much.”
The research, published May 20 in the journal Science, suggests that human influence over the planet is as old as the earliest civilizations and raises new concerns about nature’s ability to mitigate climate change.
The study was done using a tool known as the Neotoma Paleoecology Database, a collaborative repository of fossilized records from around the world stretching back millions of years.
Williams, who chairs the Neotoma project, said the pooled resource allows scientists to track changes over time and space, seeing how species appear and disappear as the earth has changed.
Using newly-developed statistical methods, the researchers analyzed 18,000 years of fossilized pollen extracted from the silt at the bottom of lakes, which Williams sometimes calls “nature’s trash cans.”
“Everything just builds up slowly over time at the bottom of the lake,” he said.
What they found was rapid change as glaciers receded, which happened between 8,000 and 16,000 years ago depending on the continent.
That wasn’t a surprise, Williams said.
Plant life then stabilized until about 4,000 years ago, when things got really wild, with ecosystems changing at a “meteoric” rate that continues today.
“That was a surprising finding, because over the last few thousand years, not a whole lot was happening climatically, but the rates of ecosystem change were as big or bigger than anything we’ve seen from the last ice age to the present,” Williams said.
While humans had been roaming the earth for thousands of years, that’s around the time that civilizations began popping up and people began clearing land for agriculture.
The study did not establish a causal relationship — that work is ongoing — but the circumstantial evidence is abundant, Williams said.
“You’ve got to do process of elimination,” said Jonathan Overpeck, a University of Michigan climate scientist who wrote an analysis of the study. “It’s pretty hard to imagine anything else besides humans.”
Scientists use the term Anthropocene to describe the modern era of human domination. While some argue that period begins in 1950 with the first test of the hydrogen bomb, Williams said this study provides a strong counter-argument to that school of thought.
“I think it’s part of a general question about when human activities start to affect ecosystems,” Williams said. “What was striking … is we really did see it as a worldwide signal.”
While the findings show earth’s plant life was undergoing a dramatic change long before the widespread use of fossil fuels led to increases in heat-trapping gases, Williams said that’s not a reason to discount the effects of manmade climate change.
Plants now face what Overpeck calls “a one-two punch,” as the global demand for food and energy drives people to chop down even more trees as temperatures climb to levels not seen since dinosaurs roamed the earth.
“Not only is climate change having a big impact, we’re pretty good at cutting down forests and replacing them with agriculture to the present day,” Overpeck said.
Even with drastic action to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, scientists expect global average temperatures will rise at least 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, meaning forests will face even greater threats from air pollution, drought and fire, creating a sort of feedback loop that could intensify climate change.
That means it won’t be possible to slow climate change by simply planting trees,” Overpeck said.
“So many people are naively saying we’ve got forests to sequester carbon. It’s a little more complicated,” Overpeck said. “We’d better learn how to maintain the carbon stores that are in the forests in addition to the ones we want to create.”
