Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services Friday announced it is recommending one of the most restrictive groundwater standards in the nation for a hazardous pollutant that has been found in Madison and elsewhere in the state.
The recommended enforcement standard of 20 parts per trillion for two highly fluorinated compounds – known by the acronym PFAS – is far below a much-criticized federal advisory and equal to the limit already in place in Vermont.
Under current law, it would take two to three years for the state Department of Natural Resources to put the standard in administrative regulations.
It will have implications for communities like Madison that are drawing PFAS-tainted drinking water from groundwater.
DHS has also recommended an even lower “preventive action limit” of 2 parts per trillion, which could be used to protect public health in certain cases.
This story will be updated.