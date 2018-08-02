Breaking
Sparkling jewels: Our lakes remain a powerful lure
The Yahara lakes - Mendota, Monona, Waubesa, Kegonsa and Wingra - have dominated our landscape and our lives for thousands of years. The Wisconsin State Journal seeks to explain their lure and legacy in this special project.
Reporting by Steven Verburg, Wisconsin State Journal
The Yahara lakes | Giants among us: Part One
The Yahara lakes are majestic, patient and a bit mysterious. They are a part of us, having drawn people to their shores for 12,000 years, and yet powerfully apart.
The Yahara lakes are a largely unknown world within our world. Running right through the middle of our lives, they affect us in ways so big and so familiar that that are easy to forget.
The Yahara lakes help quench the human need for contact with nature.
The state christened the Yahara River’s four main lakes with undulating three-syllable names in 1855.
The Yahara Lakes | Giants among us: Part Two
The lakes are a force of nature woven into an intricate natural architecture extending for miles around and deep underground. And beneath the water's surface, history awaits.
One route travels above ground, the other below.
Why is the water here? The unhurried Yahara River you see today follows much the same path of a very different watercourse that flowed long before the last glacier came and went.
The Yahara lakes | Giants among us: Part Three
These waters drew people for thousands of years to a rare and crucial rendezvous point, and inspired one of the world's densest and most varied assemblies of sacred burial mounds.
Native peoples and European settlers have been drawn to the lakes.
Many were destroyed by white settlers.
It only recently was subject to academic study.
White settlers found the lakes attractive, just as did earlier inhabitants.
The Yahara Lakes | Giants among us: Part Four
People love their lakes. From angling to skiing to swimming to strolling, the bountiful waters offer something for everyone. We publish your stories and photographs.
Each of us has our own relationship to the lakes, an affection that endures through good times and bad.
The beauty, health and culture of Madison's four lake has inspired timeless art in all mediums.
