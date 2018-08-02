You are the owner of this article.
THE YAHARA LAKES | GIANTS AMONG US

Sparkling jewels: Our lakes remain a powerful lure

Sparkling jewels: Our lakes remain a powerful lure
The Yahara lakes - Mendota, Monona, Waubesa, Kegonsa and Wingra - have dominated our landscape and our lives for thousands of years. The Wisconsin State Journal seeks to explain their lure and legacy in this special project.

Reporting by Steven Verburg, Wisconsin State Journal

The Yahara lakes | Giants among us: Part One

The Yahara lakes are majestic, patient and a bit mysterious. They are a part of us, having drawn people to their shores for 12,000 years, and yet powerfully apart.

The Yahara Lakes: Giants Among Us
The Yahara Lakes: Giants Among Us

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
The Yahara lakes are a largely unknown world within our world. Running right through the middle of our lives, they affect us in ways so big and so familiar that that are easy to forget.

Timeline of Yahara Lakes

Timeline of Yahara Lakes

  • LAURA SPARKS lsparks@madison.com
History of the Yahara River lakes from pre-glacial era to early 1900s.

The Yahara Lakes | Giants among us: Part Two

The lakes are a force of nature woven into an intricate natural architecture extending for miles around and deep underground. And beneath the water's surface, history awaits.

Why are the lakes here?
Why are the lakes here?

  • STEVEN VERBURG sverburg@madison.com
Why is the water here? The unhurried Yahara River you see today follows much the same path of a very different watercourse that flowed long before the last glacier came and went.

The Yahara lakes | Giants among us: Part Three

These waters drew people for thousands of years to a rare and crucial rendezvous point, and inspired one of the world's densest and most varied assemblies of sacred burial mounds.

The Yahara Lakes | Giants among us: Part Four

People love their lakes. From angling to skiing to swimming to strolling, the bountiful waters offer something for everyone. We publish your stories and photographs.

About the writer

Steven Verburg has written about the environment and the natural world for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2013. Prior to that, he covered p…

