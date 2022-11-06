Southern Wisconsin tours celebrate the return of sandhill cranes

BARABOO — Aldo Leopold got this one wrong.

When he wrote “Marshland Elegy” in 1937, there were few sandhill cranes stopping for a night of rest and safety on the sandbars and islands of the Wisconsin River near his converted chicken coop that served as a respite from his teachings at UW-Madison.

For many, the towering birds, known for their rolling, trumpeting calls that echo across the landscape, were considered a nuisance and detrimental to agriculture.

They were hunted to near extinction and their habitat was altered with development along with diversion projects that drained water from marshlands to make hay.

“The high priests of progress knew nothing of cranes, and cared less,” wrote Leopold, who would include the essay in his 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac.” “What is a species more or less among engineers? What good is an undrained marsh anyhow?”

Leopold’s observations were spot on. The father of wildlife conservation’s prediction, though, that the bird with a graceful walk and 6-foot wingspan would someday vanish never came to fruition, thanks to conservation efforts and the support of farmers.

The proof was on full display last week as thousands of sandhill cranes took a break from feeding on the remnants of nearby harvested farm fields and landed just yards from and within eyesight of Leopold’s famed shack. They can also be seen on golf courses, city parks, green spaces and backyards. At this time of the year they come together here by the thousands, something unheard of even 30 years ago.

The gatherings this fall are just getting underway and will build in the coming weeks before the cold drives the winged congregants to warmer feeding grounds for the winter.

“The showing is picking up,” said Eric Snyder, a crane program specialist with the Aldo Leopold Foundation who was camped out Thursday evening in a blind just a few yards from the river. “This is more typical of the viewing experience you’ll get in mid- to late November. It only gets better from here on out.”

Two-day festival

To celebrate the resurgence, two of Wisconsin’s leading conservation organizations, the Aldo Leopold Foundation (ALF) and the International Crane Foundation (ICF), have combined resources to host the first Great Midwest Crane Festival. The two-day event that begins Friday will be held at both sites just north of Baraboo and include shuttle service between the two pioneering organizations.

The festival will allow up to 750 visitors to take part in tours, seminars, lectures, food, film and art displays. Guests can walk the grounds of the ICF, which is home to cranes from around the world, while at the ALF some will be able to sit in a blind each evening and watch as sandhill cranes, and maybe even a few whooping cranes, stage for their annual migration south. A pre-festival Thursday evening crane-viewing tour, which is sold out, will be led by Stan Temple, a Leopold Foundation senior fellow and a renowned ornithologist.

Tickets that provide festival access to both the ICF and ALF are $55 for both days, or $30 for Friday and $35 for Saturday. And while guided evening tours in blinds are sold out for the festival, the ALF will offer evening tours throughout November and into early December. The now annual spectacle would have undoubtedly impressed Leopold, who died in 1948 of a heart attack about a mile from where the cranes now gather each fall.

“To have thousands and thousands of sandhill cranes come together, that kind of wildlife migration doesn’t happen in many places for many people,” said Buddy Huffaker, executive director of the ALF. “It’s in our backyard and it’s a true conservation success story.”

Special reopening

The ICF closed for the season on Oct. 31 but will reopen for those with tickets to the Great Midwest Crane Festival. Founded in 1973 by Cornell University ornithology students Ron Sauey and George Archibald, the ICF has grown to 125 employees around the world and is now headquartered on a sprawling 240-acre campus. The festival will allow visitors to also see the results of a recent $10 million renovation that included improvements to exhibits that provide up-close views along with murals that represent the birds’ native lands.

The exhibits include a pair of whooping cranes, one of the rarest birds in the world. As of Thursday there were just 836, according to the ICF, but two of them were within feet of a viewing stand last week. The ICF, home to about 100 cranes, has an active breeding program and is the only place in the world to see all 15 species of cranes.

“They’re just a very visible species,” said Paige Hall, the ICF’s interpretive programs coordinator. “People can pick them out on the landscape, but when you protect them, you help to protect all these other species that aren’t as charismatic. They’re really big, beautiful birds. They dance, they call, and it’s very loud and in your face, and that’s what draws people to them.”

Telling the story

Rich Beilfuss, the ICF president and CEO, said there have been discussions for years about having a festival. Then COVID-19 hit, which closed the ICF for all of 2020. The ICF’s proximity to the ALF and the Wisconsin River made for a natural event, which is designed to further educate and tell the stories of cranes, their success and challenges.

One of the efforts by the ICF is to prevent spring crop damage. The ICF worked with a natural sciences company to create Avipel, a seed treatment made from an organic chemical found in plants that is nonlethal, nontoxic and unappetizing to a wide range of birds including sandhill cranes. The treatment increases the yields for farmers who in the past have seen sandhill cranes decimate newly planted fields.

“We have a good solution, but what we want to do is create a program to help farmers pay for Avipel so they don’t have to bear the cost of supporting wildlife on their land,” Beilfuss said. “We want to draw attention to that because we need good solutions that help farmers support wildlife on their farms.”

When Leopold bought his dilapidated farm here in the 1930s, Wisconsin was home to only a few dozen sandhill cranes. Today, there are about 75,000 birds that either live, nest and breed in Wisconsin or pass through on their way south from Canada. And, just as important, the population is growing at a rate of about 4.5% a year, according to a 2019 study that included researchers from the ICF.

Hunting the birds in Wisconsin has been banned for more than 100 years thanks in part to the Migratory Bird Act. A season was proposed about 10 years ago, although never approved by legislators. Meanwhile landowners, conservation organizations and state and federal agencies have worked in tandem to improve habitat.

The recovery and rebound has similarities to the bald eagle, once a rarely seen bird that now nests in every county in the state with scores roosting over the winter along the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers. And while the eagles flock to open water to feed on fish below dams, sandhill cranes are attracted to this stretch of the Wisconsin River near Baraboo due to the thousands of acres of adjacent farmland that provide insects, worms, frogs, toads and spilled corn from the harvest. The river’s shallow waters and islands provide refuge from preying coyotes.

“From the first night to the last night it is just as cool to be out there and see them. It’s jaw-dropping,” Huffaker said of the influx of cranes. “I think Leopold would be absolutely humbled and he would be absolutely thrilled.”