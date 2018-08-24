Recent flooding and lake swelling may prove to be a watershed moment for University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Limnology.
The center responsible for researching Lake Mendota has been keeping a close eye on lake data in the wake of extreme rainfall earlier this week. While Madison has dealt with overly rainy seasons in the past, Monday’s torrential rains were a rare occurrence and are already affecting the lake in unexpected ways.
Professor Emily Stanley of CFL said so far the lake has exhibited some unusual characteristics, the most interesting of which is an increase in the warm top layer of water known as the epilimnion.
Normally, during the summer the epilimnion ranges from a few inches to a few feet deep. Right now, the warm layer stretches to 10 feet deep on Mendota. Stanley theorized the increase is due to an influx of warmed runoff from surrounding land.
Stanley said it’s tough to say what effect the increase in the epilimnion will have on the ecology of the lake or lake behavior later in the year, but she said its possible the increase in warm water may mean the lake won't freeze over until later in the winter. Another factor she's looking out for is contaminants which may have been swept into the lake
"Every time you have a huge storm like this you get concerns about bacterial contamination coming in from the street and sewage leaks that may exist," Stanley said.
Inorganic nitrogen has also been almost completely flushed from the lake, and it remains to be seen what effect the rains will have on algae buildup. Normally, heavy rains in the spring correlate with higher instances of algae, but in the summer crop coverage usually prevents nutrients from being washed from the fields into the lake.
It may turn out that with such heavy rain, crops will be unable to stem the flow of nutrients into the lake, causing a late summer algae bloom or worsening the blooms next spring. Stanley said at this stage she can't be certain of the complete effects of the heavy rain, but said no matter the outcome, it will answer many questions about what increased rainfall associated with climate change means for Madison's future.
"There are some funny things going in nerdy limnology land, particular with the nitrogen," Stanley said. " Something funny happened with that rain and it's really opening up questions."