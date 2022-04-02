Silver lining, but no silver bullet: Telecommuting could put a dent in carbon emissions

In the days before the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott Semroc did what most American workers have always done: He went to the office each morning and came home at the end of the day.

He never considered working from home.

“I don’t even know if I had the option,” Semroc said.

That changed overnight in March 2020, when government lockdowns forced workplaces to close and workers like Semroc to work remotely.

Nearly two years after those lockdowns expired, Semroc is back in the office -- but only three days a week. The other two, he clocks in at home.

Like many workers, Semroc sees the new schedule as a quality-of-life improvement, affording him more time and flexibility. But research shows it may also help solve one of the most daunting challenges to slowing climate change: reducing the carbon dioxide that spews from vehicle tailpipes.

Transportation accounts for about 29% of the greenhouse gas emissions produced by Dane County residents, second only to the electricity grid, which is getting cleaner as utilities replace coal-fired plants with wind and solar energy.

“The transportation piece has always seemed really daunting,” said Kathy Kuntz, director of the county’s Office of Energy and Climate Change.

Widespread adoption of electric vehicles -- charged with increasingly cleaner energy -- is one way, but that won’t happen fast enough to meet the county’s ambitious goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

The only way to meet the goal is to reduce the number of cars on the road. But suburban development and cultural preferences for driving one's own vehicles to and from work make that difficult.

Planners and sustainability experts have long focused on promoting public transit, along with carpooling or simply walking or biking to work. But with a few exceptions, working from home wasn’t generally considered practical.

In fact, Dane County’s Climate Action Plan, issued in early 2020, identifies more than 100 ways to cut carbon emissions but never once mentions telecommuting.

“Before COVID, accepted wisdom in the Midwest was people need to be at their work to work,” Kuntz said.

It turns out that’s not always true, at least for roughly 40% of the workforce. And it turns out a lot of those people actually like working from home.

The Pew Research Center found nearly six in 10 workers who could were still working from home all or most of the time in January, and most were doing so by choice.

And while more people are returning to the office, a 2021 survey by the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization found 64% of workers said they expected to continue teleworking at least one day a week.

“We see that telework is working,” said Zia Brucaya, a transportation planner with the group. “People enjoy it.”

And that could have a big impact on carbon emissions.

If everyone who can do their jobs remotely stayed home just two days a week, that would cut 770 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, about 13% of the county's transportation goal, according to a new report by the MPO and Sustain Dane.

The report also revealed a surprising detail: More than a third of those surveyed said the ability to work from home some of the time makes them more likely to use alternative modes of transportation on the days they do go to the office.

As a product manager for Trek Bicycle Company, Maxwell Ackermann works a couple of days a week from his East Side home. On days he’s in the office, Ackermann often rides his bike to the company headquarters in Waterloo.

That’s not so easy in the winter, so Ackermann and a couple of coworkers who live nearby set up a carpool, texting each evening to see who’s heading in the next morning.

Ackermann said carpooling saves time and money and is better for the environment -- and it just makes more sense.

“When you drive up and see someone who lives a mile away and you both drove separately it doesn’t really pass the smell test,” he said.

Land use still matters

Despite the embrace of telework, data collected by the MPO shows that overall traffic volumes on key Madison arteries have crept back up to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels, in part because instead of dropping off kids on the way to work and stopping at the grocery store on the way home, people who work from home are now making special trips.

But telework has put a dent in rush-hour traffic, particularly in Downtown Madison, where many of the jobs can be done remotely.

That could be good news for a couple of reasons: Stop-and-go driving is less efficient, meaning cars burn more fuel and emit more noxious fumes and greenhouse gasses; and roads are typically built to handle peak volumes, so when traffic is spread out, there’s less need for pavement.

But those gains could be erased if fewer traffic jams encourage more people to hop in their cars, or if the ability to work from home leads them to move to places where they may end up doing more driving.

“This is really highlighting how important sustainable land use and development is,” Brucaya said. “Mixed-used communities -- walkable, bikeable -- so that if a person is working from home there is a daycare nearby that they can walk their kids to, there is a bike path that they can take to get to the grocery store, that’s really so important.”

While telework is not “a silver bullet,” Claire Oleksiak, executive director of Sustain Dane, said there is an opportunity to talk with business leaders about ways they can embrace and encourage the practice to meet their own corporate sustainability goals.

Unlike some sustainability choices, like turning down the thermostat, Oleksiak said, telecommuting doesn’t feel like a sacrifice.

“There’s a lot of people for whom working from home has been a benefit,” she said.

That’s been the case for Semroc, who serves as the sustainability coordinator for the city of Sun Prairie and sees the flexible schedule as a talent recruitment and retention opportunity.

While he’s typically at city hall three days a week for meetings and “face time” with colleagues and constituents, he sets aside two days a week for research and reports, which he can do from his home on Madison’s East Side with minimal distractions while avoiding the 26-mile round trip.

“That’s a lot of fuel I’m using,” he said. “It’s a lot of my time.”

