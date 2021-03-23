 Skip to main content
Sign of spring: Madison lakes declared open water
Sign of spring: Madison lakes declared open water

STARTING TO FREEZE OVER (copy)

Will and Maggie Kuhn, 15 and 11, and their dog, Roxie, enjoy their first ventures of the season onto the frozen surface of Monona Bay above the knee-deep shallows close to the lake's shoreline on Dec. 16. The lake, which was frozen over by Dec. 29, was declared open again on Monday.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

After nearly three months of ice, Madison’s lakes are now mostly open water.

As of Monday, ice covered less than half of Lake Monona, said assistant state climatologist Ed Hopkins, who has tracked the annual freeze dates for more than 15 years.

On Saturday Hopkins determined that one could row a boat from Picnic Point to Maple Bluff, the rule of thumb used for more than a century to determine if the irregularly shaped lake is open.

Both lakes were declared open two days earlier than last year and more than a week ahead of average. Lake Monona was declared frozen on Dec. 29 and Mendota on Jan. 3.

Lake Wingra was also declared open on Saturday after a total of 100 days frozen.

