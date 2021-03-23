Sign of spring: Madison lakes declared open water

After nearly three months of ice, Madison’s lakes are now mostly open water.

As of Monday, ice covered less than half of Lake Monona, said assistant state climatologist Ed Hopkins, who has tracked the annual freeze dates for more than 15 years.

On Saturday Hopkins determined that one could row a boat from Picnic Point to Maple Bluff, the rule of thumb used for more than a century to determine if the irregularly shaped lake is open.

Both lakes were declared open two days earlier than last year and more than a week ahead of average. Lake Monona was declared frozen on Dec. 29 and Mendota on Jan. 3.

Lake Wingra was also declared open on Saturday after a total of 100 days frozen.

