Sierra Club scrutinizes founder John Muir's racist views; Wisconsin chapter reconsidering name

In an effort to confront its own racist origins and foster a more inclusive environment, the Sierra Club is taking a hard look at some of its most revered icons, including founder John Muir, namesake of the Wisconsin chapter.

In an essay posted to the group’s website Wednesday, executive director Michael Brune said it’s time to recognize the 128-year-old environmental organization's past and continued harms to Indigenous, Black and other people of color.

Vowing to give people from those backgrounds majority control of the leadership team and greater representation throughout the organization, Brune said “the systems of power that got us here will not enable the transformational change we need.”

Brune also acknowledged a need to address the organization’s roots as “a mountaineering club for middle- and upper-class white people who worked to preserve the wilderness they hiked through” — a wilderness that just a few decades earlier white settlers had taken from the native people who had inhabited and cared for the land for thousands of years.