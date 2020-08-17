Shorewood Hills on track to allow backyard beekeeping

Jeanne Hansen, a Madison beekeeper and founder of Dane County’s Beekeeper Association — which has an online community of more than 300 local beekeepers — said more cities should follow suit. In doing so, Hansen said communities will bear fruit — both literally and figuratively.

“They should do it so that people can be well-rounded in their knowledge of life and nature, and show neighbors and children that food comes from Mother Nature and not the grocery store,” she said. “Cities are so urbanized, and beekeeping is one thing that can be done in an urban setting.”

In fact, urban bees are more likely to survive during winter and produce twice as much honey on average than their rural counterparts, according to the Honeybee Conservancy. Bees are also important pollinators for gardens, Hansen said, which helps local food systems and city plants thrive.

A bad rap?

But some neighbors may still be wary of bees, she said. Over the years, her backyard has become home to multiple hives, prompting disapproval from her neighbors.

Hansen said the skepticism is unfounded. While honeybees may fly up to five miles or more away from their hives to locate nectar and pollen, they are not there to be a nuisance and will only sting if agitated, she said.