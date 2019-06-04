Muck up to 7 feet deep will be sucked out of Token Creek this summer, the second phase of Dane County's Suck the Muck project to remove thousands of tons of muck containing algae-brewing phosphorus.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Tuesday that the Petersen Companies will get the close to $1 million contract to work in a 1-mile stretch of the stream in Token Creek County Park, just northeast of the Highway 51 and Interstate 39/90/94 interchange.
It's estimated there's about 20,000 tons of muck in the section of the creek, which will make for about 1,500 dump truck loads.
"We are excited to begin this next phase of Suck the Muck at Token Creek, so we can continue to improve the overall health of area lakes and streams," Parisi said. "Dane County values its natural resources, and continuing our Suck the Muck initiative means more opportunities to clean up surrounding waterways so they can be enjoyed for many years to come."
The Suck the Muck initiative was funded with $12 million in the 2017 county budget.
Last year, the first phase took about 11,000 tons of phosphorus-laden sediment from the bottom of Dorn Creek along a 2.7-mile stretch of the stream, which was up to twice as much as initially thought would be sucked.
The county's Land and Water Resources Department prioritized 33 miles of streams, which has muck up to 125 years old, containing an estimated 870,000 pounds of phosphorus.
Phosphorus is the fuel that grows algae in the Yahara chain of lakes, so getting rid of it lessens the algae growth.
The contract with Petersen will be up for final approval by the Dane County Board on Thursday night.
Work is expected to begin in July.