Searching for chimneys to protect swifts

Sandy Schwab is looking for chimneys.
The 70-year-old Verona retiree chairs the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group, a volunteer group that works to preserve the bird species named for an increasingly obsolete structure where they took up residence after their original habitat was lost.
The group has worked in the past with chimney sweeps and masons and now is partnering with the state Department of Natural Resources on a survey to help identify chimneys used by swifts that might be in need of repair.
Native to the eastern half of North America, the chimney swift is a common bird, but populations have declined by more than 50% over the past half-century, according to the Audubon Society.
Their plight is part of a broad trend of declining bird populations, particularly aerial insectivores — birds such as swallows, nighthawks and whippoorwills that eat bugs in the air — playing an important role in pest control, said Rich Staffen, a conservation biologist with the DNR.
Swifts, which breed in North America and winter in the Amazon basin, traditionally nested in hollow trees, but as old-growth forests were cut down, the birds adapted, taking up residence in brick chimneys.
“They’ve largely been pushed into urban residential areas and depend largely on chimneys,” Staffen said. “They’re highly dependent on the goodwill of people and having those structures.”
But with high-efficiency furnaces and water heaters that vent exhaust gases through pipes in the wall, those brick chimneys just aren’t as common as they once were. Many of those with older homes don’t want to bother with expensive repairs — or the prospect of attracting unwanted critters.
“People want to cap them off and be done with it,” Staffen said.
Because the swifts fly south for the winter, they generally inhabit chimneys when fireplaces aren’t in use, and aside from some high-pitched squeaking when chicks hatch, homeowners might not even know they had guests. Just keep the damper closed from April through October.
“It’s usually a very good working arrangement,” Schwab said.
Schwab, who retired in 2009 from her job as research coordinator at the UW School of Medicine, developed her interest in the birds while volunteering at the Dane County Humane Society’s wildlife rescue center.
Someone brought in three baby swifts that he’d found in his chimney.
“He heard noises in his chimney,” Schwab said. “He decided they were stuck in there. ... He thought he was doing a good thing.”
Schwab had never seen a baby swift
“I was captivated,” she said. “They’re very strange looking, like little dinosaurs with prickly feathers.”
Just over 5 inches long, the cigar-shaped birds, which are most closely related to hummingbirds, have a nearly 12-inch wingspan and do virtually everything — eat, drink, bathe, gather twigs — while in flight. They have two opposable toes that allow them to cling to rough vertical surfaces and use their spit to glue together nests and stick them to a tree or the wall of a chimney.
Swifts are territorial nesters — one pair to a chimney — but as they prepare for their fall migration, hundreds of swifts will descend like a plume of smoke into communal chimney roosts.
“They’re mysterious little birds,” Schwab said. “But we love them.”
The Audubon Society has a campaign to encourage habitat preservation and has encouraged the construction of free-standing “swift towers” that can take the place of chimneys.
In 2018, the Atlanta Audubon Society built a swift tower in a city park and has since built three more as part of a two-year program focused on chimney swifts.
While swifts have yet to occupy the towers, conservation program coordinator Gabe Andrie said the project has generated human interest.
“They’re kind of mysterious (birds),” Andrie said. “Having these towers brings them more into the public eye.”
With a couple of exceptions, Schwab said swift towers have not been successful in Wisconsin, though no one is quite sure why.
“It could be location,” she said. “They’re really picky renters. ... If you’re not seeing swifts in an area you’re probably not going to have any luck with a swift tower.”
The Chimney Swift Working Group hopes to use information gathered through the survey to apply for federal funding that could be used to help building owners repair chimneys that might otherwise be capped or removed.
“We really don’t know how many chimneys are out there that may need repairs,” Schwab said. “It’s difficult to quantify — unless you see a swift going into a chimney or hear these noises — we’re just not aware of it.”
