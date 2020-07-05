Searching for chimneys to protect swifts

“They’ve largely been pushed into urban residential areas and depend largely on chimneys,” Staffen said. “They’re highly dependent on the goodwill of people and having those structures.”

But with high-efficiency furnaces and water heaters that vent exhaust gases through pipes in the wall, those brick chimneys just aren’t as common as they once were. Many of those with older homes don’t want to bother with expensive repairs — or the prospect of attracting unwanted critters.

“People want to cap them off and be done with it,” Staffen said.

Because the swifts fly south for the winter, they generally inhabit chimneys when fireplaces aren’t in use, and aside from some high-pitched squeaking when chicks hatch, homeowners might not even know they had guests. Just keep the damper closed from April through October.

“It’s usually a very good working arrangement,” Schwab said.

Schwab, who retired in 2009 from her job as research coordinator at the UW School of Medicine, developed her interest in the birds while volunteering at the Dane County Humane Society’s wildlife rescue center.

Someone brought in three baby swifts that he’d found in his chimney.