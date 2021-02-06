Science mom: UW scientist joins campaign to teach fellow mothers about climate change

As a climate scientist, Tracey Holloway has spent two decades thinking about future projections: How much heat-trapping gas will the atmosphere contain in 2030? How warm will the planet be by 2050?

As the mother of two young boys, that future seems far less abstract.

“These always seemed so far away. My little Henry will just be turning 30 in 2050,” Holloway said. “It takes these long-term projections and suddenly makes them much more immediate.”

Holloway, a professor of atmospheric science at UW-Madison, is one of half a dozen leading climate scientists (and mothers) who’ve banded together to motivate other moms to take action on the threat of climate change.

“We all wear a lot of hats,” Holloway said. “I always thought of them as two separate hats, but they have a lot of overlap in terms of education and action.”

Science Moms is a $10 million campaign -- which includes digital and television advertising in political swing states like Wisconsin -- that banks on the idea that mothers as a group are the most concerned about climate change but don’t necessarily have access to accessible and reliable information about the science.