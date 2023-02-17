Danny Szydlowski's first encounter with rusty crayfish came around 20 years ago when visiting his grandparents' cabin on the Manitowish Chain O' Lakes in far northern Wisconsin.

The crayfish, which resemble tiny lobsters, could easily be found hiding under rocks or scurrying around the lake bottom, trying to avoid hungry smallmouth bass, great blue herons and the probing hands of children on summer vacation.

But what Szydlowski didn't know at the time was that the crayfish, an invasive species, was the subject of a multi-year study by scientists. Now, 36 years after the start of that study on 10 Vilas County lakes, Szydlowski, 25, is a lead researcher and part of a team from the University of Illinois that announced this month that rusty crayfish populations can die off naturally, leaving native communities to rebound with minimal management effort by humans.

Many of the lakes have seen steady declines of the crustacean, with a handful of lakes falling to nearly zero. Szydlowski, who is now working on a PhD in freshwater and marine science at UW-Madison's Center for Limnology, said that the declines could be caused by a fungal disease and by crayfish destroying their own habitat. The result has allowed native plants, snails and bluegill to recover, helping restore the ecosystems in several lakes.

"I think it’s a really optimistic, hopeful story at a time when a lot of environmental stories are doom and gloom," Szydlowski said Tuesday. "You still need to work to prevent the spread of invasive species, but with some of these lakes you may not need to manage as intensively or put a lot of effort into restoring aquatic plants."

First found in Wisconsin in 1973, according to the state Department of Natural Resources, rusty crayfish are native to streams in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee and were likely introduced to Wisconsin waters by anglers who used the crayfish as bait. It is illegal to possess both live crayfish and angling equipment simultaneously on any inland Wisconsin water (except the Mississippi River), and it is illegal to release crayfish into a water of the state without a permit, according to DNR regulations.

Rusty crayfish are aggressive, displace native crayfish, reach higher densities and eat small fish, insects, fish eggs and aquatic plants. Their presence can hurt fishing opportunities and in turn result in millions of dollars in lost tourism revenue, according to researchers.

“This is one of the organisms that put invasive species on the map for fresh waters in the U.S. and North America," said Eric Larson, co-author of the study and an associate professor in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois. "We've been studying the invasion and impacts of rusty crayfish since the 1970s, before zebra mussels and other major freshwater invasive species were introduced. This is really the landmark species that got managers and policymakers to recognize the accidental introduction of a crayfish could rewire an entire lake's food web or cause declines of harvested fish populations."

Rusty crayfish have been on the radar of researchers for years. At Sparkling Lake, along Highway 51 near Trout Lake, UW-Madison researchers used traps baited with minnows to remove an estimated 95,000 rusty crayfish between 2001 and 2008. The study began with 100 traps that were emptied daily in June, July and August and then progressed to 300 traps that were emptied three times a week.

The considerable efforts, along with special fish regulations, have helped revive the ecosystem of the 110-acre lake, which was not part of the 33-year study project.

What's encouraging for researchers, is that in 10 other lakes that were studied, the rusty crayfish declined on their own, with no intervention by humans. The study was launched by the University of Notre Dame, which has a research facility on Palmer Lake, and over the years has also involved researchers from UW-Madison's research facility stationed at Trout Lake. The lakes in the study included High Lake, where the state record walleye was caught in 1933, along with Papoose, Presque Isle, Squirrel, Alequash, Wild Rice, Little Star, Spider, Little John and Plum.

In summer 2020, Szydlowski trapped crayfish and sampled for water plants and snails in the lakes following protocols set by previous researchers who sampled the lakes first in 1987 and then in 2002 and 2011. It puts the study among the longest-running records of natural invasive species decline, a phenomenon that had not been previously well documented by scientists.

Szydlowski reached out to former researchers and in some cases asked for old equipment stored away in garages to help replicate his sampling. He ultimately identified four lakes where rusty crayfish had declined nearly to zero between 1987 and 2020. Other lakes in the study also experienced declines

"It was really great to go to a lot of these sites where I was told I wouldn't see a single plant and just swim through very lush aquatic plant beds," Szydlowski said. "It was very exciting for me."

Close 1 of 23 Red Cliff Fish Company Nick DePerry shovels fresh ice into a tub filled with whitefish caught just hours before on Lake Superior. After fish arrive at Red Cliff Fish Company they are weighed without ice, then covered in new ice before being filleted or cut into chunks. The facility at this time of the year processes between 10,000 and 15,000 pounds of fish per week. Red Cliff Fish Company Fresh lake trout fill a tub at Red Cliff Fish Company north of Bayfield, but the vast majority of fish harvested from Lake Superior are whitefish and cisco, also known as lake herring. Red Cliff Fish Company LeAngelo LaPointe chunks up whitefish destined for a smoker at Red Cliff Fish Company north of Bayfield. Red Cliff Fish Company Fillets of whitefish, left, and lake trout. Red Cliff Fish Company Nick DePerry, left, and Rick Peterson, the former chairman of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, transfer freshly caught whitefish into a bin so it can be weighed sans ice at Red Cliff Fish Company. Red Cliff Fish Company A bin of freshly caught whitefish from Lake Superior is weighed at Red Cliff Fish Company. Red Cliff Fish Company Paul Cadotte, left, and LeAngelo LaPointe chunk up freshly caught whitefish from Lake Superior in the processing room at the Red Cliff Fish Company north of Bayfield on the reservation of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Red Cliff Fish Company Daniel Grooms, manager of Red Cliff Fish Company, shows off a smoker filled with 400 pounds of whitefish. The smoker was manufactured in the Dodge County community of Iron Ridge by Pro Smoker ’N Roaster. Red Cliff Fish Company Smoked lake herring is among the staples at Red Cliff Fish Company. Red Cliff Fish Company Kelly Holcomb runs the commercial kitchen at Red Cliff Fish Company. One of her duties is packaging smoked whitefish that is distributed to other Native American tribes around the state as part of a program to increase access to Indigenous foods for tribal elders 55 and older. Red Cliff Fish Company Packaged lake trout fillets are sold at the Red Cliff Fish Company but also at other retailers in northern Wisconsin. Red Cliff Fish Company The 3,500-square-foot Red Cliff Fish Company opened in late 2020 and includes a retail shop that sells locally caught fish. Daniel Grooms, a member of the tribe, has been its manager since 2021. Red Cliff Fish Company A refrigerated van helps with deliveries of product produced at the Red Cliff Fish Company, located on the reservation of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa north of Bayfield. Red Cliff Fish Company Joe Bodin's family has been fishing Lake Superior since the 1880s. His processing facility and market is located on a dock in Bayfield. Red Cliff Fish Company The docks in Bayfield were among the busiest in the state in the 1880s but commercial fishing has declined over the decades due to over harvesting and invasive species like the sea lamprey. The industry is now heavily regulated in an effort to manage sustainable fish populations. Red Cliff Fish Company A display on commercial fishing at the Bayfield Maritime Museum. Red Cliff Fish Company Mechanical equipment used on commercial fishing boats to bring in nets are displayed at the Bayfield Maritime Museum. Red Cliff Fish Company This display in the Bayfield Maritime Museum shows the variety of fish that can be caught in Lake Superior. Red Cliff Fish Company The Bayfield Maritime Museum is a popular stop for tourists visiting the Lake Superior community. Red Cliff Fish Company Tim Opatik helps guide the Mackenzie May into the Bodin Dock in Bayfield last month. The boat had been fishing between Madeline and Michigan islands and harvested around 700 pounds of whitefish and lake trout. Red Cliff Fish Company Joe Newago Jr., left, loads freshly caught lake trout and whitefish from his boat in Bayfield into his pickup truck along with crew member Tim Opatik. Red Cliff Fish Company A view through a door of the Mackenzie May after it tied up at he Bodin Dock in Bayfield. Red Cliff Fish Company Joe Newago Jr. is a third generation commercial fisherman and a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Photos: Red Cliff Fish Company The market and processing facility on the reservation of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is proving another outlet for tribal commercial fisherman. 1 of 23 Red Cliff Fish Company Nick DePerry shovels fresh ice into a tub filled with whitefish caught just hours before on Lake Superior. After fish arrive at Red Cliff Fish Company they are weighed without ice, then covered in new ice before being filleted or cut into chunks. The facility at this time of the year processes between 10,000 and 15,000 pounds of fish per week. Red Cliff Fish Company Fresh lake trout fill a tub at Red Cliff Fish Company north of Bayfield, but the vast majority of fish harvested from Lake Superior are whitefish and cisco, also known as lake herring. Red Cliff Fish Company LeAngelo LaPointe chunks up whitefish destined for a smoker at Red Cliff Fish Company north of Bayfield. Red Cliff Fish Company Fillets of whitefish, left, and lake trout. Red Cliff Fish Company Nick DePerry, left, and Rick Peterson, the former chairman of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, transfer freshly caught whitefish into a bin so it can be weighed sans ice at Red Cliff Fish Company. Red Cliff Fish Company A bin of freshly caught whitefish from Lake Superior is weighed at Red Cliff Fish Company. Red Cliff Fish Company Paul Cadotte, left, and LeAngelo LaPointe chunk up freshly caught whitefish from Lake Superior in the processing room at the Red Cliff Fish Company north of Bayfield on the reservation of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Red Cliff Fish Company Daniel Grooms, manager of Red Cliff Fish Company, shows off a smoker filled with 400 pounds of whitefish. The smoker was manufactured in the Dodge County community of Iron Ridge by Pro Smoker ’N Roaster. Red Cliff Fish Company Smoked lake herring is among the staples at Red Cliff Fish Company. Red Cliff Fish Company Kelly Holcomb runs the commercial kitchen at Red Cliff Fish Company. One of her duties is packaging smoked whitefish that is distributed to other Native American tribes around the state as part of a program to increase access to Indigenous foods for tribal elders 55 and older. Red Cliff Fish Company Packaged lake trout fillets are sold at the Red Cliff Fish Company but also at other retailers in northern Wisconsin. Red Cliff Fish Company The 3,500-square-foot Red Cliff Fish Company opened in late 2020 and includes a retail shop that sells locally caught fish. Daniel Grooms, a member of the tribe, has been its manager since 2021. Red Cliff Fish Company A refrigerated van helps with deliveries of product produced at the Red Cliff Fish Company, located on the reservation of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa north of Bayfield. Red Cliff Fish Company Joe Bodin's family has been fishing Lake Superior since the 1880s. His processing facility and market is located on a dock in Bayfield. Red Cliff Fish Company The docks in Bayfield were among the busiest in the state in the 1880s but commercial fishing has declined over the decades due to over harvesting and invasive species like the sea lamprey. The industry is now heavily regulated in an effort to manage sustainable fish populations. Red Cliff Fish Company A display on commercial fishing at the Bayfield Maritime Museum. Red Cliff Fish Company Mechanical equipment used on commercial fishing boats to bring in nets are displayed at the Bayfield Maritime Museum. Red Cliff Fish Company This display in the Bayfield Maritime Museum shows the variety of fish that can be caught in Lake Superior. Red Cliff Fish Company The Bayfield Maritime Museum is a popular stop for tourists visiting the Lake Superior community. Red Cliff Fish Company Tim Opatik helps guide the Mackenzie May into the Bodin Dock in Bayfield last month. The boat had been fishing between Madeline and Michigan islands and harvested around 700 pounds of whitefish and lake trout. Red Cliff Fish Company Joe Newago Jr., left, loads freshly caught lake trout and whitefish from his boat in Bayfield into his pickup truck along with crew member Tim Opatik. Red Cliff Fish Company A view through a door of the Mackenzie May after it tied up at he Bodin Dock in Bayfield. Red Cliff Fish Company Joe Newago Jr. is a third generation commercial fisherman and a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.