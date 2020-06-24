Rising nitrate levels found in tap water of some Madison-area suburbs, report says

“Within the village it’s all we’ve got control of,” Gray said. “We could probably get control if we had a bottomless checkbook, but that’s not feasible either.”

Tim Herlitzka, general manager for Waunakee Utilities, noted the village adopted a water quality ordinance that prohibits potential sources of contamination, such as gas stations or septic tanks, near municipal wells.

“Some of our wells are closer to the boundary,” he said. “We can only control what’s in our jurisdiction.”

While it is possible to remove nitrate from drinking water, it is also expensive, putting treatment out of reach for many communities.

“It’s cheaper to go look for better water,” Gray said.

Herlitzka notes that Waunakee’s nitrate level has dropped since 2017, though he doesn’t know exactly why.

“We’re thankful it’s trending in the right direction,” he said.

Gray said the village of Cross Plains is looking at building a new well — at a cost of about $2 million — to serve growing demand, which it plans to site further away from agricultural land in hopes of drawing cleaner water.

But Gray acknowledges there are no guarantees.