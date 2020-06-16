Report: Wisconsin electric utilities on track for 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2026

Have your say

The Strategic Energy Assessment is a short-term analysis of the adequacy and reliability of Wisconsin's electricity supply. The Public Service Commission is required to update the document every two years and to publish a draft for public review by July 20.

Comments on the current draft will be accepted through Aug. 14 and can be submitted through the PSC website or mailed to Docket 5-ES-110 Comments, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854.

The PSC will hold a virtual public hearing at 1 p.m. on Aug. 5. To participate, call (872) 240-3212 and use access Code: 903-694-349#.

To listen on the internet, go to psc.wi.gov, and select “Live Broadcast” button.