Report: Wind, solar energy cheaper than most Wisconsin coal plants

Wisconsin’s two largest coal plants -- in Rothchild and Oak Creek -- are only slightly more cost-effective than renewables, according to the report. But Gimon cautions that could soon change.

“They’re still on the cusp,” Gimon said. “Eventually they’re going to run out of leader. Even unsubsidized wind is going to knock them out.”

The authors acknowledge that the decision to shutter existing plants cannot be made on cost alone, though they cite a recent RMI study that found more than half of the U.S. coal fleet could be replaced with lower cost wind and solar with no impact on reliability.

“The utilities hold all the cards when it comes to the cost of operating power plants and the alternatives,” said co-author Michael O’Boyle. “When called upon to answer the question they often offer a particularly narrow vision of what the system should look like … that benefits their shareholders.”

Gimon notes that the cost to operate coal plants don’t factor in the planet-warming gases they emit, nor the pollutants like nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide that lead to respiratory diseases.

“They might have been justified in the past because it was cheap power,” he said. “On the face of it economically it’s a draw. At the same time it’s killing people.”

