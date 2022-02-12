 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WISCONSIN | CLIMATE CHANGE

Report: Warming climate threatens Wisconsin way of life

Wisconsin’s climate continued to get warmer and wetter over the past decade, according to a new report that says today’s records will be the new average by mid-century.

The report, issued Thursday by the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI), found that, since 1950, statewide average temperatures have warmed by 3 degrees — a number beyond any natural variability — while annual precipitation increased 17%.

The past two decades have been the warmest on record, and the 2010s the wettest, with sharp increases in extreme storms that have led to loss of life and property and disrupted economic activity.

“Climate change is here,” said Stephen Vavrus, a senior scientist at UW-Madison’s Center for Climatic Research and co-director of WICCI, a 15-year-old collaborative led by the university and the Department of Natural Resources.

Those trends are expected to accelerate over the coming decades, the report found. Just how much will largely be determined by global efforts to curb emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gasses.

“We have known that we are committed to climate change since the 1800s,” said WICCI co-director Dan Vimont, a professor of atmospheric science at UW-Madison. “The question is how far are we willing to go? And how fast are we willing to allow the climate to change? Our actions now will make a huge difference for avoiding the worst outcomes.”

Undertaken in response to an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers, the peer-reviewed report draws on the knowledge and experience of hundreds of scientists, professionals and residents.

The decade since WICCI’s initial 2011 report was warmer and wetter across the state and also saw an increase in extreme events like the 2018 storm that dumped up to 15 inches of rain on western Dane County.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of climate news in the last decade,” Vavrus said. “It’s to the point where just about every year is in the top five for warmness records.”

The report notes that climate change contributes to soil erosion and water pollution, decreased milk production and increased water use and contributes to waterlogged soils that delay spring planting and fall harvests.

New normal

While the climate has warmed and cooled throughout history and weather fluctuates, Vavrus said the current warming trend cannot be explained by natural variances.

“You would not expect to see it by chance,” he said. “It indicates a true change in the state of the climate system.”

Observations now match what climate models and theories have predicted, leaving no doubt that warming trend will continue, Vimont said.

By mid-century, the report says, average temperatures in Wisconsin are likely to be 2 to 8 degrees warmer than the late 1900s. That means the new normal will be on par with the hottest years on record now: 1998 and 2012.

“That means that the coldest years of the future will be warmer than the warmest years we experience now,” Vimont said. “We are already losing these really cold years and will continue to lose them in the future.”

Vavrus said southern Wisconsin’s climate will likely be similar to that of central Illinois today, creating challenges for infrastructure, wildlife, plants and people.

Steve Vavrus

Vavrus

“Our economy, our lifestyle, even our culture was shaped by the climate we’ve been accustomed to,” Vavrus said. “Traditional activities — ice skating, fishing, skiing — those are going to become more difficult.”

The report paid special attention to the disproportionate effects climate change will have on low-income families, people of color and Tribal Nations. Certain parts of the state — notably the Driftless region of southwest Wisconsin — will likely experience greater increases in temperatures and flooding.

“Everyone’s affected by climate change, but not everyone’s affected equally,” Vavrus said. “Depending on who you are ... it’s not easy to just up and move.”

‘More control’

While temperatures are expected to continue climbing over the coming century, the amount of warming will depend largely on how quickly greenhouse gas emissions are cut.

A panel of international climate scientists has agreed that human-caused carbon and methane emissions need to reach zero by 2050 in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts.

“We have more control over late century (outcomes) than we do over mid-century,” Vavrus said. “That’s why we need to start turning it now.”

The report calls for actions to reduce emissions — including “fully embrace clean energy, walkable communities, public transportation, and green building design” — as well as steps to adapt to a changing climate.

While the report paints a dire picture, Vavrus said he doesn’t want to leave people “with a sense of doom and gloom.”

He likens the situation to an emergency room patient in need of lifesaving treatment.

“There are things we can do,” he said. “But we definitely need to take action quickly.”

