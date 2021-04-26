Report: PFAS treatment for contaminated well could cost $733,000 per year

The report studied two filtration technologies -- granular activated carbon and ion exchange resin -- operated under a range of scenarios.

While both were effective at filtering fluorinated compounds known broadly as PFAS to levels that state health officials consider safe for human consumption, the carbon filtration system also removes two other cancer-causing contaminants, tetrachloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE).

PCE and TCE are both present in Well 15, though the utility had been using a different system to remove the volatile organic compounds.

The report concluded that carbon filtration would be most cost-effective.

Depending on the type of filter, a system would cost between $670,000 and $875,000, but the costs to operate range from $54,000 a year to nearly $700,000 a year based on how frequently the filters are replaced.

The low-end cost reflects a system that would effectively remove PFAS at the average levels reported in Well 15 water. The more expensive estimate would work at the highest levels reported.

The treatment systems would be expected to last about 30 years. The total cost to install and operate the filtration system for 50 years would be between $2.5 million and $19.4 million in present day currency.