Report: Madison not on track to meet climate goals; study blames lax building standards

How other cities scored

With a score of 31, Milwaukee, the only other Wisconsin city analyzed, was 36th overall in the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy's annual scorecard.

The report cites the city’s support of district energy, which uses steam from electricity generation to heat nearby buildings, plans to plant more trees, and participation in the Better Buildings Challenge, a Department of Energy initiative to improve the efficiency of commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings.

Milwaukee jumped eight spots in this year’s rankings. Madison was not included in last year’s report.

Minneapolis, with a score of 72.5, was the highest-ranked city in the Midwest and fourth overall behind New York, Boston and Seattle.