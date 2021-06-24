 Skip to main content
Report: Madison getting better at recycling, but room for improvement
Report: Madison getting better at recycling, but room for improvement

Madison residents did a better job of recycling last year but still managed to put more than 2,000 tons of trash in the green bins.

That's according to an April audit conducted by Pelliteri Waste Systems, the contractor in charge of sorting the city’s recycling materials, that found nearly 13% of what was collected was not actually recyclable.

While a significant improvement over the 19% trash content found in 2019 and better than the national average of 17%, the number leaves room for improvement, said Madison recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson.

On the flip side, about 13% of what ends up in the Dane County landfill could have been recycled, according to a recent study.

Johnson said the city could reduce the amount of trash in recycling to 10% if more people followed the guidelines, which are available on the city’s website and listed on top of most recycling carts.

The city also offers free refrigerator magnets and printed copies of its “recyclopedia” by request.

Next month, Sustain Dane will hold its second “master recycler” course to teach interested residents how they can do a better job of sorting and pass that knowledge on to others in the community.

