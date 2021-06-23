Report: Madison drinking water meets federal standards

Madison’s drinking water met all federal standards last year, despite growing concerns about unregulated "forever chemicals."

The Madison Water Utility released its annual water quality report Wednesday showing concentrations of 18 pollutants were all below maximum levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The utility tested its 21 active wells for 36 manmade PFAS compounds sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their tendency to accumulate in human tissue.

DNR to move forward with efforts to limit PFAS in ground, drinking water Wednesday’s vote by the Natural Resources Board will allow the DNR to begin writing regulations to limit the amount of certain fluorinated compounds allowed in ground and drinking water.

At least some PFAS were found in every well, though all were at levels below proposed state standards.

In 2019, the water utility shut down Well 15 on East Washington Avenue as a cautionary measure after tests found elevated levels of two other fluorinated chemicals. The utility is currently studying treatment options for that well.

The federally-mandated report is available in English and Spanish on the utility’s website. To request a paper copy of the report, call (608) 261-9299.

