Report: Guided by politics, wolf hunt harmed packs, did little to resolve conflicts

The report, whose authors include a former state wolf biologist, says 60 to 100 wolf packs may have no pups this year because hunters took so many adult wolves, which could result in the loss of up to 40% of expected reproduction among the 245 known packs in non-tribal lands.

And because the hunt occurred late in the breeding season, the impact of those losses will be magnified, in part because it will be harder for remaining wolves to find new mates.

Wisconsin was the first state to legally protect wolves, the first to list them as an endangered species and the first to create a wolf recovery plan. Yet, the report states, “Wisconsin has now become a prime example of what happens when wolf management is driven by politics instead of science.”

This year was the first time in 65 years that wolves were last legally hunted in February.

While a 2011 state law mandates a wolf hunting season between November and February when federal protections are not in place, the report notes that in past years quotas were met long before February.

When the federal government removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list in January, the DNR initially planned to wait until November, saying it could not establish science-based quotas and comply with Native American treaty requirements.