Report finds Madison falling short of climate goals as mayor calls on Biden to take action

As Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway calls on the Biden administration to do more to fight climate change, a new report finds Madison is one of the nation’s least-prepared cities to take advantage of historic federal clean energy investments.

Despite ambitious plans that call for slashing greenhouse gas emissions, many U.S. cities — including Madison — are not on track to hit their targets, according to the report from Brookings Metro, a Washington, D.C., think tank.

“The short takeaway: Many cities aren’t ready,” said Joseph Kane, lead author of the report.

In order to limit the damages and deaths caused by climate change, humans need to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of this decade and completely by 2050, according to the scientific consensus.

With federal climate policy stuck in political stalemate for years, cities have been on the front lines of the climate fight, said Adie Tomer, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro.

“Mayors have been some of the most important truth tellers among residents and business owners about threats to their communities and what a proactive climate response could do to build a more prosperous future for all,” Tomer said.

In the past 12 months, Congress passed three landmark bills that together invest hundreds of billions of dollars in research, manufacturing and clean energy incentives that together have the potential to cut emissions by 40%.

At the same time, Brookings found most of the nation’s largest cities aren’t prepared to do their part — generally because they lack detailed strategies and the capacity to single-handedly drive regional decarbonization and often don’t coordinate with other jurisdictions.

The Brookings report recommends city leaders do “an honest assessment” of their current ability to decarbonize; establish regional leadership networks to coordinate efforts, standardize metrics and negotiate with private stakeholders; and develop a skilled workforce to manage the efforts.

“Climate change still demands a collective response,” Tomer said. “Washington cannot achieve its goals if cities do not join together.”

Meanwhile, Rhodes-Conway announced Tuesday that Madison will be part of a national “Solutions for Pollution” campaign, joining more than 200 advocacy groups calling on President Joe Biden to use his authority to curb emissions.

According to campaign organizers, Biden could use existing environmental laws like the Clean Air Act to implement nearly 20 protections that together could get the nation to the 50% reduction target while also curbing toxic air and water pollution.

“The Biden administration has made incredible strides on the issue of climate,” Rhodes-Conway said. “There is more to be done at the federal level, and it’s important that each level of government use every tool in our toolbox to make a difference not just on climate pollutants, but on the pollutants that impact human health and our environment.”

Outdated plan

With a score of just 14 out of 25 points, Madison ranked 39th out of 50 cities evaluated. Dallas was the top-ranked city, with a score of 24.

Kane said that while Dallas has immense challenges, the city produced a comprehensive climate action plan in 2020.

“Dallas has shown … that they are taking some actions,” he said.

Madison scored especially poorly in terms of tracking and updating progress toward its goals and received just half the available points for funding and equity. The city received a perfect score for highlighting partnerships and making clear who’s responsible for meeting goals.

One of the reasons for Madison’s poor rating: It was based on the city’s 11-year-old sustainability plan, which called for an 80% communitywide reduction in carbon emissions by 2050, a target that was later upped to 100%.

Jessica Price, the city’s sustainability and resilience manager, said the 2011 plan was not written as a “comprehensive decarbonization plan” but instead focused more broadly on advancing environmental sustainability, economic prosperity and social well-being.

The Sustainable Madison Committee is revising that plan to include steps for cutting communitywide emissions in half by 2030 and more ambitious targets for city operations. It’s not clear when a draft of the updated plan will be publicly available.

Kane acknowledged that Madison and other cities may be doing more, but they need a detailed plan with measurable goals and interim benchmarks.

“That’s what’s there. That’s what the public sees,” Kane said of Madison's current plan. “If this isn’t what you want people to focus on you should have something else out there. Or at least make it clear that you’re working on it.”

'Useful learning tools'

The Brookings report is not the first to find Madison coming up short of its goals.

In 2020 the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranked Madison 64th out of 100 cities, citing lax building standards and a lack of communitywide initiatives. Madison got a nod as most-improved the following year, though it still ranked just 39th.

Price said the Brookings report and others that rank climate plans are “useful learning tools” but should not be used to pit cities against one another.

“Climate action has never been more urgent, so highlighting the elements of successful climate action planning helps practitioners use strategies that work, improve current practice and avoid pitfalls,” she said. “Successful climate action is a win for us all.”