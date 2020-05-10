Wisconsin's relaxed environmental rules lead to calls for transparency

Bob Graham, a Chicago attorney who specializes in environmental compliance, said most businesses want to protect the environment but a lack of regulation puts them at a disadvantage.

“I think companies who want to do the right thing want uniform treatment for all consistent with uniform enforcement,” he said. “They want to know whether other similarly situated entities are fulfilling their obligations as well. … You want fairness for all.”

‘Can’t last forever’

State environmental groups have given the DNR high marks for its handling of the crisis, saying the agency has been flexible while maintaining environmental standards.

“They’re not changing standards, but they are trying to provide reasonable flexibility with reporting and realizing they can’t get face-to-face with their customers,” said Fred Clark, a former DNR forester and state representative who now heads the conservation group Wisconsin’s Green Fire.