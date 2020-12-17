Regulators urge Wisconsin utilities to develop electric vehicle programs

MGE to build downtown charging hub

Madison Gas and Electric plans to build a 16-stall electric vehicle charging station in downtown Madison this spring.

Approved by the city earlier this fall, the station at East Washington Avenue and Livingston Street will include eight Tesla chargers and eight generic DC fast chargers, which can charge a car battery in about 20 minutes.

MGE says the station will serve EV drivers in the downtown area who don’t have easy access to charging stations at home or work as well as for taxi and shared ride services while supporting redevelopment of the East Washington corridor.