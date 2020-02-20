Regulators OK $208M solar farm purchase; MGE and WEC to add 150 megawatts

“I don’t think spreadsheet analyses are robust enough,” Valcq said. “It’s time that we look at different ways to model.“

The Citizens Utility Board, which represents consumer interests, agreed with MGE’s assertion that the project would be a good value for its customers but stopped short of endorsing WEC’s purchase because of the lack of modeling.

The cities of Madison and Milwaukee both endorsed the proposal, arguing it will help meet their renewable energy goals.

The PSC approved construction of Badger Hollow last year and separately authorized MGE and Wisconsin Public Service of Green Bay to buy half of Badger Hollow and all of the 150-megawatt Two Creeks solar farm in Manitowoc County for a combined $389.7 million

As it did last spring, the commission authorized the utilities to take over Invenergy’s permit with all conditions attached, meaning the utilities cannot expand the scope of the project or use powers of eminent domain to take private property.

The commission denied a request to approve up to 10% in cost overruns, arguing the utilities were seeking permission to purchase something that was previously permitted as a wholesale merchant plant.