Regulators OK Alliant plan to spend $925M on solar; state's largest renewable energy investment

The authorization requires Alliant to conduct noise studies and test for stray voltage at farms near the three large solar farms, though the commission did not require the company to conduct a study of the “heat island” effect, a condition suggested by PSC staff and some members of the public.

The commission also voted unanimously against drafting uniform setback requirements, instead encouraging developers to work with local communities and neighboring landowners.

“It actually sounds like a rulemaking to me,” Nowak said. “If that’s what we need to start doing as a state, that directive needs to come from policymakers at the Legislature.”

Questions of cost, reliability

Alliant plans to retire its two remaining coal plants by 2025 as it seeks to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030.

The company has told regulators that replacing coal plants -- including the 1,100-megawatt Columbia Energy Center near Portage -- with up to 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity can avoid up to $6.5 billion in additional costs over the next 35 years.