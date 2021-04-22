Regulators OK Alliant Energy plan to spend $925M on solar in state's largest renewable energy investment

The PSC previously approved construction of one of the projects -- a 150-megawatt plant in Wood County -- and is separately considering applications for two others. The other three plants -- in Jefferson, Richland and Rock counties -- are smaller than 100 megawatts and require only local approval.

Organizations including the Sierra Club, trade unions and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest industry lobbying group, supported the purchase, which they said would create jobs and keep costs down.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway targets buildings, city operations with 'climate forward' agenda The mayor released a “climate forward” agenda Wednesday that outlines efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from city operations as well as buildings and transportation.

About a dozen people opposed the acquisition of one or more of the sites based on concerns about loss of farmland, environmental impacts and potential loss of property values.

The Citizens Utility Board supported the proposal but sought to cap ratepayer costs.

The authorization requires Alliant to conduct noise studies and test for stray voltage at farms near the three large solar farms, though the commission did not require the company to conduct a study of the “heat island” effect, a condition suggested by PSC staff and some members of the public.

The commission also voted unanimously against drafting uniform setback requirements, instead encouraging developers to work with local communities and neighboring landowners.