Regulators give Enbridge Energy more time to negotiate land rights for Line 5 reroute

Wisconsin regulators have allowed a Canadian pipeline company to put a hold on its request for the authority to take private land in order to reroute an oil pipeline around a Native American reservation in northern Wisconsin.

Enbridge Energy says it hopes to negotiate for the land it needs in Ashland and Iron counties and if successful will withdraw its application for eminent domain powers.

The company asked the Public Service Commission to stay the proceedings so it would not have to respond to numerous challenges and requests for a hearing before a judge, which would be unnecessary if Enbridge withdraws its application.

The PSC voted unanimously Thursday without discussion to grant the request, giving Enbridge until July 31 to withdraw. If Enbridge decides to go ahead with the eminent domain request, it will have until Aug. 7 to respond to challenges.

As a result of a lawsuit filed by the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Tribe, Enbridge is planning to remove a 12-mile segment of its Line 5 pipeline from the Bad River Reservation and bypass the reservation with about 42 miles of new pipe.